Sheriff's deputy indicted by grand jury

Aug. 26—NORWALK — Huron County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Perry was indicted on one count of burglary, two counts of interfering with civil rights, and two counts of assault stemming from a June incident in New London.

Perry's employment status will be addressed with him and his union representative, according a release from Sheriff Todd Corbin.

Perry was on duty on June 17 in New London. Details on the incident leading to the indictment were not immediately clear.

Immediately upon learning of the incident, Perry was placed on leave, according to the release.

"I communicated with the Huron County prosecutor," Corbin said. "I requested an independent investigation be completed by another agency. My primary concern was that an independent investigator complete a thorough and unbiased investigation, ensuring the rights of the victims and due process for the involved deputy."

The investigation was completed by the inspector from the Stark County Sheriff's Office and forwarded to the Erie County prosecutor for consideration of criminal charges.

"As sheriff, it is my responsibility and oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the state of Ohio, and the laws of Ohio," Corbin said. "I am saddened this situation took place, but proud to demonstrate to the citizens of Huron County, no person is above the law and my oath and responsibility are paramount in the discharge of my duties as your sheriff."