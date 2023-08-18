Sheriff's deputy injured in Moorpark crash, Ventura man fatally stabbed ID'd, more

Veteran sheriff's deputy injured in crash

A veteran Moorpark motorcycle deputy was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon while on his way to another crash.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in Moorpark on Los Angeles Avenue at Millard Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which contracts police services with the city.

Sheriff's officials said a woman turned her vehicle left in front of the motorcycle, which had its lights and sirens on, and struck it.

The deputy on the motorcycle suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The woman driver was not injured, sheriff's officials said. She was not initially cited or arrested, Capt. William Hutton said.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol in Moorpark. Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact the agency at 805-553-0800.

Ventura man killed in stabbing named

Authorities identified a Ventura man killed in a stabbing early Saturday during an apparent argument between him and his roommate.

Daniel Salinas, 19, suffered a stab wound to his torso, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The altercation happened around at 12:10 a.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of Preble Avenue in a residential area south of Main Street, across from Pacific View mall.

Salinas was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police. His death is Ventura's fourth homicide of the year.

A second man was found running from the scene and later arrested, authorities said. He was identified as 19-year-old Christopher Keith Ray Hogan and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of felony murder. Ventura police listed his name as Christopher Rayhogan.

Investigators previously said the two were roommates and the two had a verbal argument in the apartment when Rayhogan allegedly stabbed the victim one time.

Rayhogan is being held on $510,000 bail, according to jail records. He appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday and is scheduled to return Sept. 15, court records show. Rayhogan was appointed a public defender and has not entered a plea, court records show.

Pedestrian struck, injured in Santa Paula

A woman walking in Santa Paula Wednesday afternoon suffered major injuries when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Steckel Drive and Harvard Boulevard. Portions of Steckel Drive were closed for the investigation, Santa Paula Police said.

The man driving the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, said Police Chief Don Aguilar. The driver may face additional charges, the chief said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Moorpark deputy injured, officials name slain Ventura man, more