Sheriff's deputy placed on leave after weapon discharges in Bellows Falls residence

May 22—BELLOWS FALLS — A Windham County sheriff's deputy has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation after their firearm discharged at their residence, the sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday.

The deputy — who was not named in the release but lives in Bellows Falls — was off-duty at the time their weapon discharged, the release states. No one was injured in the incident.

"The community holds deputies to a high standard. They are trusted with immense responsibilities. The Vermont Police Academy and my department train our deputies in proper handling, maintenance, and care of their equipment," Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said in the release. "I am thankful that no one was injured in this incident. I have directed my staff to conduct an internal investigation to identify what occurred, what safety principles and policies were not followed, and identify our next steps."

The sheriff's office notified the Windham County State's Attorney and have requested an outside law enforcement agency to determine if any criminal action has occurred, the release states.

Personnel and employment matters are confidential as a matter of law, according to the release, which says further information will be shared with the public upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday.

