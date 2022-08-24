Sheriff's deputy pursues vehicle across international bridge

Aug. 24—A Cameron County sheriff's deputy unknowingly drove into Mexico while pursuing a truck that failed to pull over for questioning, the sheriff's department said in a press release.

The incident happened Saturday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, according to the press release.

The unidentified deputy was assigned to auto theft division at the bridge when the driver of a green truck pulled up and the deputy noticed the vehicle had fictious license plates, according to the press release.

Although the deputy ordered the vehicle to stop, the driver refused, crashed the tool booth area, and accelerated toward Matamoros, the release stated.

The deputy pursued the vehicle onto the outbound lane of the Veterans Bridge and the driver was ordered to "disengage." By that time, the deputy had already crossed the international boundary line, the release said. He later returned to the United States.

A similar incident happened May 26, 1993, involving a Harlingen police officer and this officer was detained for about 30 minutes by Mexican authorities.

Archive stories report the officer was pursuing a Suburban that had reportedly been stolen out of Brownsville. The officer pursued the vehicle as it made its way onto the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios.

A tire-puncturing device disabled the Suburban. The suspects fled on foot and the officer chased them.

By the time the officer realized he had crossed the international boundary line — driving 100 feet into Mexico — it was too late. He was detained by Mexican authorities for about 30 minutes, according to the archives.

The police chief at that time said the officer was in hot pursuit and the sign marking the international boundary on bridge was not easily seen at night.

The officer was allowed to return to the U.S but Mexican authorities confiscated his $20,000 patrol car and department issued weapon.

According to Mexico's gun laws, it is considered a federal crime to possess firearms in Mexico without proper authorization from Mexican authorities.

The offense carries stiff penalties; possession of a single weapon or bullet carries a penalty of up to 5 years in a Mexican prison.

The archives read that U.S. and Mexican officials negotiated the return of the patrol car and department issued weapon that were returned 20 days later. The patrol unit was put back into rotation.