Sheriff's deputy shoots man

Sep. 24—A Daviess County sheriff's deputy shot a man who deputies believe broke into an occupied home Friday morning on U.S. 60 West.

Kentucky State Police reports say Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Coomes shot Gregory A. Embry, 39, after Coomes confronted Embry at a home in the 9000 block of U.S. 60 West.

Embry, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West, is believed to have caused property damage and to have broken into at least one other home in the neighborhood. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

KSP is investigating the shooting.

The incident began with a report of a man "running down the middle of the roadway, screaming, and has a hammer breaking several windows," a sheriff's department press releases says.

Reports say dispatch then received a second call, saying the man had broken into a home.

"I know when he (the deputy) got there, the occupants were running out of the house, and the perpetrator was in the house," Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said. When Coomes went inside, Embry allegedly attempted to attack Coomes with the hammer, and Coomes fired his weapon, striking Embry.

Embry was in critical condition Friday evening at Owensboro Health.

The residents of the home told Coomes they escaped after Embry assaulted them with the hammer, KSP reports say.

Coomes was not injured in the incident, Smith said.

Smith said the break-ins were "home invasions."

"I don't believe (theft) was his intent at all," he said.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said Coomes discharged his weapon more than once, but he wasn't sure how many times Embry was shot.

KSP regularly investigates shootings involving law enforcement officers.

"It's good having an outside agency, independent of the agency involved, to investigate," King said.

Coomes was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the KSP investigation, which is standard procedure, Smith said.

Story continues

Smith said some of the occupants of the home were also taken to Owensboro Health to be examined.

Embry has an extensive but mostly minor criminal record, with offenses including driving under the influence, fleeting police, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and third-degree burglary.

Thursday night, sheriff's deputies were called to Embry's home after he called and said someone was in his yard. Reports say Embry was acting erratic and screaming, and a family member advised he might have been using methamphetamine, a sheriff's department report says.

Deputies transported Embry to Owensboro Health for an evaluation. Smith said he had no information as to why Embry had been released from the hospital.

King said KSP detectives would interview Coomes in the coming days and gather evidence from the scene.

The KSP press release says charges against Embry are pending.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse