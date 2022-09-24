Sheriff's deputy shoots man in home invastion

Sep. 23—The Kentucky State Police are investigating a Friday morning incident where a Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man inside a home on U.S. 60 West.

Sheriff Barry Smith said the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West.

Smith said a deputy responding to a call of a man breaking into occupied homes arrived, saw people fleeing a home and encountered a man inside. Smith said the man attacked the deputy and thE deputy shot the suspect during the altercation.

At least two homes were broken into, and Smith described the break-ins as "home invasions."

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. The deputy was not injured.

This story will be updated.