Sheriff's deputy shot in Vermillion County

Feb. 24—A sheriff's deputy has been shot in Vermillion County, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.

The deputy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, he said Friday night.

The shooting happened near Dana at Indiana 71 and Country Road 700 South.

A suspect is in custody.

According to Ames, a pursuit involving a suspect in an attempted murder case began in Illinois this evening and it ended with a deputy being shot.

