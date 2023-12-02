Sheriff's detectives need information on Marion Oaks shooting death

A man is dead, and Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the reason for his death.

According to Sheriff's Office officials, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they were called to a possible vehicle crash in the 200 block of Marion Oaks Lane in Marion Oaks.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim in the vehicle and he had been shot.

A handgun

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He died later at the facility.

Authorities did not release any information about the man, such as his name, age or address because his family had not yet been notified.

Officials also had not disclosed any other details like where he was shot, how many times he was shot, any information about the crash or if he lived in the area.

Authorities said anyone with any information about the incident can call them at (352) 732-9111, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Deputies need help in solving Marion Oaks murder