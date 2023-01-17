Sheriff's detectives investigate 2 in-custody deaths in 1 week

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting two in-custody deaths, including one at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto that involved a Victorville resident.

Two San Bernardino County inmates died while in custody within a week apart, according to sheriff’s officials.

Here's what detectives say happened.

On Friday, deputies arrested John Aceves, 53, on suspicion of attempted robbery and booked him into the Adelanto facility. Three days later, the Victorville man was found unconscious in his cell. Deputies performed CPR until jail medical staff and paramedics arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, Aceves died, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division are investigating Aceves' dead. An autopsy will be performed by the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Daniel Berumen at 909-890-4904.

West Valley Detention Center

On Friday, the Specialized Investigations Division responded to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga regarding the death of Jason Michael Noriega.

Investigators learned that on Jan. 9, Noriega was arrested by Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station deputies on suspicion that he made criminal threats.

Following his arrest, Noriega was taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

The following day, Noriega was discharged from the hospital and booked into the detention center. He was taken back to the hospital and discharged for the second time on Friday.

When Noriega arrived back at the detention facility he was unconscious, sheriff's officials said. He was given medical aid, but died at the detention center.

The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will release his cause of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Becker with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's detectives investigate 2 in-custody deaths in 1 week