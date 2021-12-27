Sheriff's detectives investigate after a body is found in Tulare field

Tulare County deputies said they found a dead man in a field near Avenue 244 and Road 68.

Tulare County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death, just outside of Tulare.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, deputies said they found a dead man in a field near Avenue 244 and Road 68. The victim's body had suffered "obvious signs of trauma," stated Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the department.

Roads in the area were blocked throughout the morning as detectives worked to collect evidence.

The name and age of the victim haven't been released. An exact cause of death will be released after an autopsy is performed.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Detectives investigate after a body is found in Tulare field