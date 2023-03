Mar. 19—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, the department said in a news release.

Deputies with the Metropolitan Patrol Division who went to a report of a shooting found two people at a residence "who appeared to be the victims of a violent assault," KCSO wrote.

However, the news release gave no indication where this happened, nor did it say how many people died.