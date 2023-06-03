Sheriff's detectives investigating shooting that claimed life of woman Friday

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting where a woman died on Friday night.

Officials said shortly they were notified about shots fired in the 1600 block of Southwest 108th Lane located in Quail Run shortly after 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Law enforcement officials performed life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel got to the scene.

The injured woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, deputies said.

File picture of a yellow crime tape

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or much details on the events until the family can be notified.

They did say that everyone, including the shooter, is being interviewed by detectives so they can find out the details first. So far, no one has been arrested as the investigation is ongoing.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting death of Ocala woman