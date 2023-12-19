Sheriff's detectives investigating shooting death in Ocala's Stonecrest subdivision

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting death in a gated subdivision that occurred late Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's officials have not released much information about the victim or the incident.

Authorities said the incident occurred at a home in the 11000 block of Southeast 170th Lane in the Stonecrest subdivision.

Homicide: MCSO: Detectives investigating shooting death in Summerfield

Officials said they were called shortly before noon about a shooting and when they arrived, found a man with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel were called and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials said everyone connected to the shooting is being interviewed and detectives are trying to piece together what happened. No arrests have been made.

