Sheriff's detectives seek gunman who ran over victim in brazen West Hollywood robbery

Sheriff's detectives were searching Saturday for a gunman who tried to rob a man in West Hollywood before running him down with a car as the victim tried to flee onto busy Sunset Boulevard.

The victim survived the brazen attack Friday morning on Sunset Boulevard near Hammond Street. Sgt. Josue Hidalgo of the Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station said Saturday morning that detectives had not made any arrests.

The robbery was captured by surveillance video that showed the attacker, who appeared to be wearing a ski mask, exit a grey Infiniti while brandishing a handgun and run toward the victim, who was getting out of his car in a parking lot, according to the footage that was obtained by KNBC and KTLA.

The two men scuffled and ended up on the ground as the attacker appeared to rob the victim. A witness told KNBC that he heard the gunman say: "Give me your purse. Give me your wallet. Give me your watch."

The victim tried to escape onto Sunset Boulevard but was struck by the Infiniti and knocked over the hood and onto the street. The attacker got out of the car and appeared to reach into the victim's pants pockets after the man staggered and fell to the sidewalk, according to the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.