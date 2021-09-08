Sheriff's dive team recovers body from Waller Park pond in Santa Maria

Sep. 8—Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered Sunday from a pond at Waller Park in Santa Maria, according to the County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the sheriff's dive team recovered the body from the pond, and the Sheriff's Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

No further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon, including whether the man carried any ID, his approximate age, any description or when and how the body was discovered.

The 154-acre Waller Park, located on Orcutt Road south of the city limits, has a couple of ponds with fish, ducks and geese and is managed by the County Parks Department.