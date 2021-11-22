Sheriff's drug raid results in arrests of 3 women

RICHMOND, Ind. — A late-night drug raid resulted in the arrests of three women.

Laura Lee Turner, 58, and Adrienne Ashley Turner, 31, both are preliminarily charged with possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, both as Level 6 felonies. Sonya K. Bowser, 59, is preliminarily charged with misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies with assistance from Centerville Police Department and the Indiana State Police SWAT and aviation units served a search warrant Saturday night at Salisbury Stables, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release. Laura Turner is an owner of the stables at 950 Salisbury Road S., according to county property records.

An investigation into suspected narcotics use and sales from the residence led to the search warrant, the release said. Methamphetamine and illegally possessed prescription medications as well as drug paraphernalia and useful documents were found during the search.

“This investigation is ongoing, and I am confident that the work done on this case will continue to yield positive results for the community," Retter said.

The state police SWAT team utilizes the aviation unit's helicopter to watch surrounding properties that would be impossible for ground personnel to adequately cover, the release said.

Laura Turner satisfied a $7,500 bond and was released Sunday from the Wayne County Jail. She has three previous convictions for possession of cocaine, plus felony convictions for possession of a narcotic and fraud. She also has been convicted of theft, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia as misdemeanors.

Adrienne Turner remained jailed Monday with an $11,250 bond. She has multiple open cases in Wayne County, including charges of possession of a narcotic drug, theft, escape and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

In addition, she has two previous convictions for dealing, plus convictions for receiving stolen property, theft, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.

Bowser satisfied a $250 bond and was released Sunday from jail. She has a previous misdemeanor conversion conviction.

