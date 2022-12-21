Sheriff's employees honored at 2022 recognition

Dec. 21—It was a night to celebrate and honor the public service of the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. But it was also a night to remember two who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed Sept. 8 while attempting to serve a warrant. Portraits of the two slain officers stood vigil at the front of the banquet room at Sheriff Craig Owens' annual Employee Awards Ceremony at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel at the Galleria Friday night.

CCSO employees and supporters were honored at the event, including seven officers who played primary roles in the aftermath of the deputies' deaths.

"A couple weeks ago, all those I'm about to call up (to the stage) were all sitting in the courtroom ... it was three months to the day I received that terrible call when I found out that two of our bravest were murdered by an evil man," Sheriff Owens said to the crowd of more than 500 attending the event.

Added Owens, "These men have shown remarkable strength. A wise man once said, 'Valor is strength. Not of legs and arms, but of heart and soul.' I am so proud."

Speaking directly to the Medal of Valor recipients, he cited "your efforts that you displayed that night, for the way you have shown up for each of us during these terrible times and the way that you have shown up for the families."

Those Medal of Valor recipients and others honored were:

Medal of Valor

Lt. Christopher Leger

Sgt. Richard Bozich

Sgt. Stephen Arsenault

Deputy Jeremy Hudgins

Deputy Randall Lossing

Investigator Marcus Warren

Deputy Christopher Jones

Community Service Award

Captain Amie Garrett

Lifetime Achievement

Former Cobb County Manager David Hankerson

Chief's Award

Technical Services Manager Edward Hughes

Lifesaver Award

Sergeant Heidi Bonito

Deputy Gregory Smimmo

Deputy Gregory Williams

Criminal Justice Specialist Marquis McNeil

Sheriff's Office Outstanding Unit Citation

Criminal Investigations Division

CCSO S.W.A.T. Team

Adult Detention Center- Team 1

Commendation of Excellence

Lt. Sylvia Robinson

Sergeant Nasie Mejia

Deputy LaToya Taylor

Deputy Dr. Detrica Zimmerman

ADC Project Coordinator Otis Askew

Criminal Justice Specialist Vicky Baker

Criminal Justice Specialist Andrea Green

Meritorious Service

Cobb County Emergency Service- Evening Shift A

Cobb County Peer Support

Office of Peer Support services

Marietta Police Department S.W.A.T. Team

Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. Team

Cobb County Police Department S.W.A.T

Also honored

Retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan

Former Gov. Roy Barnes

Former Asst. Chief/GBI Director Michael Register

Retirement Recognition

Colonel Temetris Atkins

Major Thomas Hayes