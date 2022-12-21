Sheriff's employees honored at 2022 recognition
Dec. 21—It was a night to celebrate and honor the public service of the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. But it was also a night to remember two who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Cobb County Sheriff's Deputies Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed Sept. 8 while attempting to serve a warrant. Portraits of the two slain officers stood vigil at the front of the banquet room at Sheriff Craig Owens' annual Employee Awards Ceremony at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel at the Galleria Friday night.
CCSO employees and supporters were honored at the event, including seven officers who played primary roles in the aftermath of the deputies' deaths.
"A couple weeks ago, all those I'm about to call up (to the stage) were all sitting in the courtroom ... it was three months to the day I received that terrible call when I found out that two of our bravest were murdered by an evil man," Sheriff Owens said to the crowd of more than 500 attending the event.
Added Owens, "These men have shown remarkable strength. A wise man once said, 'Valor is strength. Not of legs and arms, but of heart and soul.' I am so proud."
Speaking directly to the Medal of Valor recipients, he cited "your efforts that you displayed that night, for the way you have shown up for each of us during these terrible times and the way that you have shown up for the families."
Those Medal of Valor recipients and others honored were:
Medal of Valor
Lt. Christopher Leger
Sgt. Richard Bozich
Sgt. Stephen Arsenault
Deputy Jeremy Hudgins
Deputy Randall Lossing
Investigator Marcus Warren
Deputy Christopher Jones
Community Service Award
Captain Amie Garrett
Lifetime Achievement
Former Cobb County Manager David Hankerson
Chief's Award
Technical Services Manager Edward Hughes
Lifesaver Award
Sergeant Heidi Bonito
Deputy Gregory Smimmo
Deputy Gregory Williams
Criminal Justice Specialist Marquis McNeil
Sheriff's Office Outstanding Unit Citation
Criminal Investigations Division
CCSO S.W.A.T. Team
Adult Detention Center- Team 1
Commendation of Excellence
Lt. Sylvia Robinson
Sergeant Nasie Mejia
Deputy LaToya Taylor
Deputy Dr. Detrica Zimmerman
ADC Project Coordinator Otis Askew
Criminal Justice Specialist Vicky Baker
Criminal Justice Specialist Andrea Green
Meritorious Service
Cobb County Emergency Service- Evening Shift A
Cobb County Peer Support
Office of Peer Support services
Marietta Police Department S.W.A.T. Team
Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. Team
Cobb County Police Department S.W.A.T
Also honored
Retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan
Former Gov. Roy Barnes
Former Asst. Chief/GBI Director Michael Register
Retirement Recognition
Colonel Temetris Atkins
Major Thomas Hayes