Sheriff's first-ever career fair includes civilian positions

The first-ever career fair hosted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Saturday will provide information on a range of both deputy and civilian jobs at the agency, from jail cook to forensic scientist.

The event, to be held at the Sheriff's Academy building near the Camarillo Airport, will have staff on hand to answer questions about day-to-day job duties and explain the backgrounding process, said Scott Van Tassell, recruiting coordinator.

The career fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the academy facility, located at 106 Durley Ave. in Camarillo.

"We want to let our community know the Sheriff's Office does have and hire positions other than deputies," Van Tassell said.

Such posts include 911 dispatchers, records technicians, forensic scientists, jail cooks, service technicians, sheriff's cadets and explorers. The agency refers to its civilian workers as professional staff.

The career fair will also include information for potential sheriff's deputies, who are sworn law enforcement officers, as well as current sworn personnel interested in a lateral transfer from another agency.

Staff from the sheriff's background investigation unit will be on hand to explain the backgrounding process and timeline for various roles.

Some positions may require a college degree, experience or training. Representatives who work specific assignments will be at the event to answer questions about those requirements, Van Tassell said.

The sheriff's office has some 1,300 employees, including about 770 sworn deputy positions. The agency patrols the county's unincorporated communities and is contracted to provide police services in the cities of Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Ojai and Thousand Oaks.

If you're interested in attending, you're asked to sign up in advance at applyventurasheriff.org. You'll be asked to provide a name, phone number and email.

Van Tassell said he expects to contact registrants to confirm whether they'll attend so the career fair can be staffed accordingly. People who show up Saturday will be allowed to take part even if they didn't sign up ahead of time, he said.

