Sheriff's group asks budget-challenged state for more money to fight border-related crime

Arizona sheriffs want the state to double its funding next year for crimes related to crossing the border illegally, but an estimated budget shortfall could hamper the request.

The Arizona Sheriff's Association made its plea for more money in a letter Tuesday that criticizes the "abject failure" of the Biden administration's border policies, which it says is leading to neighborhood problems across the state. Lawmakers put about $12 million in this year's budget for "local border crime."

"The money allows for more deputies patrolling the roads, more canine handlers and dogs to sniff out drugs, and better technology to match the wealth and equipment used by the cartels," the letter states.

David Rhodes, sheriff of Yavapai County and the association's president, described how border problems affect his jurisdiction, which is about 200 miles north of the international border.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"We’re seeing more illegal immigrants obviously in the county," he said. "There's more human trafficking and more sex trafficking. We just added two new trafficking detectives who are very busy."

Rhodes said the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office requests U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau detainers for jail occupants about 12 times a month, which is up from about four per month during the pandemic year of 2020.

Sheriff Mark Dannels of border-adjacent Cochise County has repeatedly raised concerns over crimes including human smuggling attempts and apprehending suspected illegal border crossers.

Dannels, along with county and city officials, have decried the high-speed car chases that have become commonplace in the border communities as a result of human smuggling attempts.

On Sept. 28, Christopher Oletski, a Cochise County deputy, was seriously injured after falling 15 feet while deploying spikes to try to stop a driver suspected of human smuggling.

While border problems are a pressing concern in Arizona for lawmakers, especially Republicans, it's too early for lawmakers to know how much discretionary spending will be allowed in next year's budget, and this year's budget is already looking thin.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, told The Arizona Republic last week he removed a $60 million demolition project from the current budget because of a pending shortfall.

"It's ridiculous to even think about spending $60 million when we're going to have to dip into the rainy day fund to make up the current shortage and just to maintain baseline spending," Kavanagh said.

The rainy day fund stands at about $1.2 billion and could absorb the currently planned shortfall, but lawmakers may need to look at other items to save money, he said.

"There's not going to be too many increases anywhere," Kavanagh said.

Border crime could still potentially see an increase in funding, he added, but the funds may need to be shifted from elsewhere in the budget to make it happen.

Arizona Republic reporter José Ignacio Castañeda contributed to this report.

Reach the reporter at rstern@arizonarepublic.com or 480-276-3237. Follow him on X @raystern.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sheriff's group asks Arizona for more money to combat border crime