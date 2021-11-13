Sheriff's 'Hammer Strike' raid brings suspected child abuse arrests in gated community in Rancho Cucamonga

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patch.

A specialized sheriff’s team recently entered a gated community in Rancho Cucamonga with a warrant to search for an illegal cannabis grow operation. It left arresting multiple men on suspicions related to severe child abuse and electricity theft.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department booked 48-year-old Jun Hou and 74-year-old Yingsheng Hou on suspected charges of child abuse that could cause great bodily injury or death and theft of a utility service worth more than $400 last Thursday, booking records show.

A third arrestee, 34-year-old Xiaolong Liang, was booked on only the suspected utility theft charge.

The three men were all released on bail the next day. Jun and Yingsheng Hou – who live in neighboring homes on Joliet Drive in Rancho Cucamonga – each paid a $100,000 bail, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press. Liang paid a $25,000 bail.

No charges have been filed and no court dates have been set for any of the men in the time since.

Rodriguez said additional charges “will be at the discretion of the (San Bernardino County) District Attorney’s Office.” The DA’s Office said it has not received a case to review regarding the three men and could not answer questions about them.

Officers served the warrant within the Community Association at Cornerstone’s gates as part of “Operation Hammer Strike,” a sheriff’s initiative launched Aug. 30 as a crackdown on illegal cannabis farming throughout the county, including in the High Desert.

Rodriguez confirmed that the warrant in this case was for “suspected illegal cultivation of marijuana.” Both the roads and the land in the gated community are privately owned, according to county records.

The arrest of the three men living in the Joliet Drive homes was first disclosed with little detail in a sheriff’s press release Saturday, which stated total statistics from the 26 search warrants served by Hammer Strike officers last week.

The release listed only each man’s name, age and gender among the final four names on a list of 34 total arrests made during the week. It did not indicate that any of the 34 arrestees were booked into jail or that any crimes beyond cannabis cultivation were suspected.

Listed with the three men in the release was a fourth name, a 71-year-old female resident named Zong Ren, who was also arrested in the Cornerstone search. She apparently was not booked.

Few details are clear about the suspicions in the two older men’s case of suspected child abuse, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison per count under California law.

Punishment for electricity theft depends on monetary value and past record. In this case, the alleged theft was achieved by the men using an “electrical bypass,” Rodriguez said.

This essentially means tampering with the cables used to transfer electricity to ensure that much of the power one uses is not registered with the meter that counts usage.

The three men were held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga from the time of arrest until their release a day later, according to Rodriguez.

Booking records show all of them were booked at the same time, about 4:11 p.m. on Nov. 4. The next day, 74-year-old Yingsheng was released on bail at about 8:49 p.m. while the other two men were released at the same earlier time, about 9 a.m.

