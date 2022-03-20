Sheriff's Helicopter Crash; Water Cuts | SoCal In Brief

SAN DIEGO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that the state is concluding the driest wet season — the January through March period — in at least a century, water officials said Friday.



The state's farmers and urban water customers will also be allotted less water than anticipated this year, officials announced.



"We all need to take this drought more seriously and significantly step up our water-saving efforts to help preserve our dropping storage levels and ensure we have the water we need into the summer and fall," Abel Hagekhalil, the general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said in a statement.



Read more about the state's drought crisis here.

What's more, six people were injured and three were hospitalized after a sheriff's helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday. Read more about the incident here.

Mountain lions and bears — oh my! From a pair of hungry bears who opened a car door to get to a man eating corned beef hash in his car on St. Patrick's Day to a couple who was stirred awake in Orange County by a mountain lion — here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.

CA Bears Open Car Door To Reach Man Eating Corned Beef: Report

Video footage showed two hungry bears opening a man's car door as he ate lunch in his car in Sierra Madre on St. Patrick's Day.

Mission Viejo Mountain Lion Startles Couple: Report

A mountain lion was caught on camera as it walked on a couple's deck before it swam away.

3 Hospitalized After Sheriff's Helicopter Crash In SoCal

The helicopter was en route to a call for an air evacuation of victims from a nearby vehicle collision when it crashed, officials said.

John Korir, Delvine Meringor Win LA Marathon; Thousands Join Race

Story continues

In Photos: this year's race drew 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45 nations and all 50 states.

Orange County Dad Desperate To Get Son, 2, Home From Ukraine

Alexander Quintana was abducted from his home in Aliso Viejo in 2020. Now, his dad is fighting to get him back amid war.

CA City Could Declare Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru A 'Public Nuisance'

A city in SoCal is considering whether a massive vehicle queue at a local fast food restaurant's drive-thru should be addressed as a hazard.

LAUSD To Lift Indoor Mask-Wearing Mandate Next Week

The district kept its requirement in place longer than the state due to a clause in its labor contract with the teachers' union.

San Diego County Reports Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalization

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has increased to 203, reversing a downward trend.

'A Terrible Cost': CA Marks 2 Years With COVID-19

Two years ago, nearly 40 million Californians were asked to stay home. Since then, COVID-19 has woven itself into the framework of society.

Cause of Death Of Inmate At San Diego Central Jail Deferred

An autopsy Saturday failed to immediately establish the cause of death of a 46-year-old inmate at San Diego Central Jail.

Two Thermal Men Arrested In Homicide Of 21-Year-Old Man

Two RivCo men were arrested in connection with the a murder of a man who was found dead in a burning vehicle.

80th Assembly District Voters Have Until Monday To Register

The district covers portions of southern San Diego County and includes parts of the cities of Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

Suspect Arrested In SD Car-To-Car Shooting Death

A 47-year-old La Mesa man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in the car-to-car shooting death of a woman driving on the freeway.













This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch