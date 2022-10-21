Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of 71-year-old James Ambrozio, Jr., whose body was discovered in a home in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man at a home in Hesperia.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station officials identified the dead man as James Ambrozio, Jr.

Sheriff’s officials said that at 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a dead elderly male at a residence in the 9100 block of Orange Leaf Court.

The home is south of Main Street and between Maple Avenue and the California Aqueduct.

When deputies arrived at the scene, medical personnel pronounced Ambrozio dead.

An investigation by deputies revealed that Ambrozio suffered from multiple sharp force injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail arrived and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

The suspect(s) remains unknown. The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's homicide detectives investigate death of Hesperia man at home