Sheriff's investigating death of 28-year-old man near Mecca as homicide

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found on the ground near Mecca early Monday morning as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the 91800 block of Avenue 66 around 3 a.m., according to a release. That address is located on a desert stretch of Avenue 66 about three-and-half miles west of Mecca, near the intersection of Avenue 66 and Fillmore Street.

The victim, 28-year-old Mecca resident Gabriel Cervantes, was found by deputies who observed trauma described as being "consistent with a homicide." Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office has not elaborated on the nature of the observed trauma.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Nicholas Jones of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-206-1680 or Investigator Arnoldo Iniguez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County Sheriff's investigating death of Mecca man as homicide