Sheriff's investigation into volleyball game 'disturbance' finds no crime, no racism

Mason County sheriff’s investigators looking into allegations of racist harassment of Bremerton girls following a volleyball match in Belfair last week between Bremerton and North Mason high schools found no evidence of a crime or racism.

North Mason and Bremerton schools are also investigating the incident on Oct. 18, where North Mason won the match 3 sets to 0.

Chief Ryan Spurling, who is running unopposed for sheriff, said Tuesday investigators determined a “disturbance” following the match but did not find a crime had been committed and did not find evidence of racist conduct.

“There was definitely a verbal exchange, and parents were verbally involved as well,” Spurling said.

Spurling said the office investigated whether students or others in the crowd made monkey noises but were told the crowd was barking, a tradition for the school with a bulldog as its mascot.

“They are the North Mason Bulldogs, they bark,” Spurling said.

Another allegation the office investigated was whether a group of boys had singled out a Bremerton player by number and urged another to “get her,” with the allegation they intended to assault her.

Spurling said an investigator questioned an involved male student, and the student said he or another male student liked the girl and that his friends were urging him to go talk to her.

“That’s what the kid’s statement said,” Spurling said.

Spurling said investigators did not tell the student the claim prior to interviewing him but noted that accounts had been described on social media and the student could have tailored his statement.

The sheriff's office also investigated allegations that after the incident, parents of Bremerton students had threatened people associated with North Mason. Investigators found “veiled threats” posted on social media, Spurling said, such as that the parents would accept going to jail by making statements like, “We don’t mind wearing orange.”

