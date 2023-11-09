Investigators identify Joseph Grayshock, 49, of Thousand Oaks as the suspect in the murder of a Yucca Valley man in August.

A suspect in the August murder of a 64-year-old Yucca Valley man has been identified, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed homicide charges against Joseph Grayshock, 49, of Thousand Oaks, for the death of Richard Dionne.

Grayshock is in custody in Riverside County on unrelated charges. He will be transported to a San Bernardino County detention facility once his current case is complete, according to authorities.

Here's what we know about the homicide investigation.

On Aug. 13, Morongo Basin sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dead man at a home in the 2900 block of Warren Vista Drive in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived, they found Dionne.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office also responded and determined an autopsy would be necessary to establish Dionne’s cause and manner of death. The sheriff’s specialized investigation division – homicide detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

On Aug. 16, the coroner’s autopsy revealed Dionne had been killed.

Through additional investigation, sheriff’s homicide detectives identified the suspect as Grayshock. It's unclear how or if Grayshock knew Dionne.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's investigators identity suspect in murder of Yucca Valley man