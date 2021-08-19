Sheriff's investigators on scene of shooting near Maxton

Aug. 19—MAXTON — Sheriff's investigators were on the scene of a shooting near Maxton Wednesday afternoon.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Facebook about 5:30 p.m.

"Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Detectives, Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and patrol deputies are on the scene of a shooting off McGirt Gin Road outside of Maxton. More details will be released later," the statement reads.

