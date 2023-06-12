Sheriffs issue call for potential victims of jailed Grant Parish church leader to step up

Sheriffs from Grant, Rapides and Union parishes are asking people who may have been abused by Daryl Ray Stagg to reach out. The church leader is facing child sex crime charges in Grant and Union parishes.

One call with a complaint against a prominent Central Louisiana ministerial leader led to the man's arrest and a plea for other potential victims to step forward.

Daryl Ray Stagg, 60, is facing charges in Grant and Union parishes on various child sex crime charges. He is being held in the Grant Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.

If he was to post bond, the Union Parish Sheriff's Office has a detainer on him for the charges in that parish. Bail in Union Parish has been set at $950,000.

Stagg is a Southern Baptist associational mission strategist for churches in North and Central Louisiana, specifically the Big Creek Baptist Association in Dry Prong and the CenLa Association in Alexandria, according to The Baptist Press.

At a Monday morning news conference, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said his office was notified about three weeks ago about a complaint of young children being raped. The original complainant reported the rapes to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, but the crimes allegedly happened in the Dry Prong area.

Stagg was arrested June 8.

"We are concerned that there are other children that have been hurt," McCain said.

The sheriff said they were sending a message to potential victims — that they now are safe with Stagg in jail and that they should reach out to them if they have been hurt by him. He said it doesn't matter where the alleged abuse might have happened.

"If you've been hurt by Daryl Stagg, you get in touch with us; we'll do the rest," he said.

McCain said his office will connect victims with the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Stagg was arrested on three counts each of first-degree rape, oral sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said Stagg has been charged with one count each of the same charges. He said one victim was identified in the Bernice area, and warrants were issued for Stagg after an interview with the victim.

Gates called the allegations "very heinous crimes."

McCain said the alleged crimes go back years, but not decades.

