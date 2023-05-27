Sheriff's office: 2 arrested after 80 animals found in Richland County home

Eighty dogs and two monkeys were found in a residence in Richland County on Saturday.

In what is being called one of the worst cases of animal cruelty ever reported in Richland County, two people were arrested Saturday after officials seized 80 animals — mostly dogs along with two monkeys and some fish — from a home where Richland County sheriff's deputies said they also found four children and numerous firearms, marijuana and syringes.

The location of the residence and the names of the suspects have not been released.

The children, who were the couple's grandchildren, were relocated from the house that reportedly had "an overwhelming odor of dog urine and feces" to another grandparents' house. The suspects have been charged with child endangering due to the conditions of the home and their close proximity to animal abuse, according to Sheriff's Capt. Don Zehner.

The animals were discovered by Deputy Jacob T. Frazier, who said he was in the area and heard several canines barking. He stopped at the suspects' residence and said he saw several dogs looking through holes of an old cattle trailer in the yard. He then noticed more canines in a shed on the property, he said in his report.

Frazier said he initially was unable to make contact with the residents and called the Humane Society of Richland County. Several Humane Society agents arrived and when they opened the cattle trailer, they found "numerous canines in small cages stacked to the top."

More dogs found in the shed and behind it

There were more canines in the shed and in cages behind the shed, along with several rabbit cages containing multiple dogs, Frazier said in his report.

He again tried to make contact with the residents, and when he knocked on the door this time it swung open, he said, and "I was able to see multiple dogs in cages with feces and urine on the floor."

One suspect told the deputy that he rescues and sells dogs, and "he believed they were in good condition and well taken care of."

One of the 80 dogs seized Saturday from a residence in Richland County.

The man was identified, read his Miranda rights, and detained in the rear of the deputy's cruiser.

Frazier said he then banged on windows and made contact with the second person, a woman.

While speaking with the woman, Frazier wrote that he "saw there were several dogs in the kitchen in cages that had feces and urine covering their bodies." She told the deputy she had complained to the man about the dogs in the past.

Suspect gave deputy permission to walk around property

The woman told Frazier there were more dogs in the basement and gave the deputy permission to walk around the residence. Frazier said he found more dogs in small cages and rabbit-style houses in the basement.

The woman then woke four grandchildren, according to the deputy.

"While walking through the house there was an overwhelming odor of dog urine and feces. The house did not appear to be cleaned in quite some time. The kitchen where food was located had dog feces and urine covering the floor," Frazier wrote.

He said there were multiple prescription bottles on the coffee table within reach of the children, and a large amount of marijuana and syringes were located in plain view within feet of numerous firearms, according to the report.

A Child Protective Services worker was dispatched to the location and told the deputy that all four children had open cases with CPS.

Humane Society agents said they were pursuing felony charges against the suspects, Frazier wrote, and told the deputy that the incident was one of the worst they had ever seen.

Seven Humane Society agents, two dog wardens, one CPS worker, and numerous deputies were on the scene at various times to assist in some way, Frazier wrote.

Most were full-grown dogs, some were pregnant

The animals were mostly full-grown dogs, including some that were pregnant and some puppies, the humane society said in a news release. There were also "a few exotic animals and fish."

"The animals are being assessed by staff and veterinarians. They will not be up for adoption or for public viewing as this is an active humane agent cases," the Humane Society said in a news release.

"We have a small but dedicated staff working tirelessly to help these animals get the care they so desperately need," said Linda Chambers, executive director. "The shelter will be closed until further notice. Please check our Facebook page for updates."

Katie Crall, president of the board of the Humane Society of Richland County, said the shelter is in urgent need of monetary donations because the animals have "a variety of needs along with lots of medical care. The donation of money allows us to get what each animal needs quickly."

The Humane Society said donations can be made online at adoptourstrays.com or facebook.com/adoptourstrays, or through the mail at HRSC, 3025 Park Ave. W., Mansfield, OH 44906.

dyonke@gannett.com

Twitter: @davidyonke1

"

,

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 2 charged after 80 animals including 2 monkeys allegedly found in home