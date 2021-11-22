Sheriff's Office: 2 dead in apparent domestic disturbance in Hendersonville

A person of interest is in custoday after two people died from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Hendersonville, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9:32 p.m., the Henderson County E-911 center received a call regarding an assault with gunshots at 39 Beaumont Drive.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are at the home and a person of interest has been taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday night.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident resulting from a domestic disturbance, and there is no threat to the community.

This investigation is in the very early stages and additional information will be released when details become available, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Sheriff's Office: 2 dead in apparant domestic homicide in Hendersonville