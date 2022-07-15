Sheriff's Office 2021: 165,000 calls, 4,756 arrests

Jul. 15—FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released its annual Year in Review report this week, and in 2021 deputies responded to more than 165,000 calls for service and made nearly 4,800 arrests.

Posted on the Sheriff's social media pages Tuesday, the 11-page report breaks down every call to which deputies responded, as well as highlights some high-profile incidents that occurred throughout the 1,282 square miles the department patrols in the county.

Calls for service, the Sheriff's Office said, included self-initiated activity, follow-ups, area checks and technical services, all totaling 165,138 incidents.

During those calls, a total of 4,756 arrests were made, of which 188 were conducted by the Lathrop Police Services. The remaining 4,568 were made by SheriffÕs Office deputies, the report states.

Average response time to calls was 11 minutes and three seconds, with deputies arriving on scene in less than 10 minutes 68% of the time.

Deputies arrived on scene in less than five minutes 58% of the time, according to the report.

The Sheriff's boating safety unit responded to 45 accidents, five of which resulted in fatalities. Twelve stolen boats were recovered and 14 victims of accidents were rescued.

The K-9 unit conducted 86 area searches, 34 vehicle searches and 114 building searches, while 157 arrests were made.

One of the units highlighted in the report was the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, which was deployed 136 times last year, most notably to a post-blast investigation in which someone threw an explosive at the side of a church in Stockton's Country Club area.

During the investigation, the team happened to respond to the report of a device located in a vehicle after a pursuit that resulted in a crash.

The suspect's house was searched and another explosive was found. Detectives determined the suspect and the devices in his house were related to the incident at the church.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation, and the Sheriff's Office said it took two days to clear the house of all explosives. In all, more than seven pounds of explosives were discovered in the house, the report states.

Also highlighted was the Sheriff's Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or drone unit, which was deployed 209 times in 2021.

The unit helped track and locate 20 individuals who fled from search warrant executions, as well as find two missing kayakers on the Mokelumne River.

In addition, the drones helped locate a man hiding under a tarp after someone saw him shooting a firearm in the air, the report states.

Sheriff's Office detectives were busy in 2021, investigating 5,374 reports of child abuse and sexual assault, 140 incidents of human trafficking, 1,814 missing persons reports, 13 homicides and 142 robberies.

In addition, 644 cases of identity theft were reported, as well as 5,022 other property crimes.

In the Sheriff's Special Services Division, the Community Car Program which serves Morada, Lockeford, Country Club, Woodbridge, Linden and Tracy, arrested 483 individuals and issued 212 traffic citations, while 191 abandoned vehicles were recovered.

The Community Revitalization Unit cleaned up seven homeless encampments and investigated 267 reports of illegal dumping.

Statistics for 2020 were not available for comparison.

Sheriff Pat Withrow was out of town and unavailable for comment, spokesman Nick Goucher said.

To view the entire report, visit tinyurl.com/SJSOreport.