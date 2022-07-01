Sheriff's office: 3 arrested in connection to robbery that left one man with serious injuries

Three people from Sioux Falls have been arrested and are being held on a $10,000 bond each in connection to a robbery Sunday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy was driving eastbound at about 3 p.m. on I-90, when he saw a man lying on Ditch Road, Cpt. Josh Phillips said during Friday's police briefing. The deputy stopped to assist and found the victim with severe lacerations to his forehead and the back of his head. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

It appeared the victim had been hit with a crowbar, Phillips said.

A witness at the scene who had called 911, also helped render first aid, since she was a nursing student and had medical supplies in her vehicle. She said when she asked the victim if he knew who had hurt him, he said yes. He said they were after his items, according to court documents.

During the investigation, detectives with the sheriff's office determined financial documents, including a credit card, had been taken from the man, according to court documents.

The three people, two men and one woman, were arrested without incident on Wednesday, Phillips said. They are being charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

