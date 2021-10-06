SHERIFF'S OFFICE: 4 sex offenders moved from Jasper County without notice

Oct. 6—Four registrants on the state's Sex Offender Registry moved from Jasper County without giving prior notice, the sheriff's office determined after conducting unannounced countywide compliance checks last week.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said these individuals are in other counties or states and the investigation regarding those registrants is ongoing.

In an Oct. 1 press release, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it completed 69 compliance checks beginning Sept. 22. During which time deputies verified that registrants were still residing at their correct addresses.

Authorities also check if a registrant's information is current with what is listed on the registry. The following week additional compliance checks were conducted through phone calls and in-person visits for those not present the first time.

Of the 69 compliance checks, the sheriff's office state approximately five registrants had minor discrepancies and were given five business days to correct them. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.