Sheriff's office: $6K in meth discovered in traffic stop

Dillon Mullan, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Mar. 2—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies and state police pulled over three Clovis residents Sunday and arrested two of them on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine valued between $5,000 to $6,000.

According to a news release, a sheriff's deputy conducted a routine traffic stop of a sedan in southern Santa Fe County and found the driver, 38-year-old Lawrence Kolek, to have a suspended license.

After detaining Kolek, police searched front-seat passenger Nicole Flowers, 31, and found two grams of meth and a handgun, according to the news release. In the backseat, 43-year-old Joshua Martinez, who was recently discharged from probation and parole for first-degree murder and armed robbery, was found trying to conceal over a pound of meth, according to the news release.

Martinez was charged with trafficking by distribution, concealing identity and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flowers was charged with felony possession of a firearm, concealing identity and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Santa Fe County jail. Kolek was issued citations for his suspended license and lack of insurance but not arrested.

