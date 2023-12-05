Sheriff's Office: 7th grader arrested, charged with bringing box cutter to school

A Leon County School Resource Deputy charged a Raa Middle School student Monday with bringing a box cutter onto campus, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Further details were unavailable.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said other students told school administrators about a "situation involving a student who may have had a weapon on campus."

"We encourage parents to engage in open and proactive conversations with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school and to report any suspicious activities promptly," a news release said.

Parents and students are encouraged to use the FortifyFL app or call 850-922-KIDS to report any suspicious Leon County School-related activity.

