Sheriff's office announces charges in Knoxville deputy-involved shooting, identifies officer

Mar. 29—The Knoxville man shot in the arm by a deputy after he allegedly threw a rock at police suffers from mental health issues, his mother told a Frederick County District Court judge Tuesday.

Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, was charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order for an incident in the 300 block of East Mountain Road of Knoxville Friday night. Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. ordered him held without bond at a bail review hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Wilford's mother, who is in the process of rescinding the protective order she took out against her son, told Flores that Wilford has not been taking his medication and is in need of mental health support. She said she sought the protective order as an "intervention" but regrets it. She told Flores that Wilford has not caused her or the other occupants of the residence bodily harm.

Court records show the protective order was served to Wilford at 7:50 p.m. Friday. It prohibits him from going to the residence in the 300 block of East Mountain Road, Knoxville, and harassing the occupants.

Deputies responded to the East Mountain Road home at about 9:54 p.m. Friday after Wilford's mother said he returned, according to charging documents. Police found damage to the property, the extent of which was not specified in charging documents, but did not find Wilford.

He returned to the residence at about 11 p.m., charging documents state, and deputies found him near a shed. Deputy 1st Class Brian Mothershead "verbally confronted" Wilford, who then picked up a "large rock" and threw it toward Mothershead, charging documents allege. Police wrote in the documents that the rock would have caused "severe injuries" to Mothershead.

Mothershead fired one shot from his gun, which struck Wilford in the left elbow, according to charging documents. Deputies provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived, then Wilford was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Wilford was released from the hospital and booked at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Mothershead, a six-year veteran of the force, is on leave pending the results of the investigation, according to FCSO.

In court Tuesday, a public defender representing Wilford said his client had no intention of harming the deputy and that Wilford's mother doubts her son threw a rock at police. Wilford appeared virtually from the detention center for the hearing, his arm covered in bandages.

Judge Flores was unconvinced by Wilford's mother's statements. He pointed to her petition for protection from Wilford, filed March 25, which suggested Wilford had been violent in the home and destroyed property in the past. Flores suggested the woman was trying to change her story Tuesday to get her son out of jail.

"This young man is dangerous," Flores said before ordering Wilford to be held without bail.

Wilford's next court date is set for May 12. The Sheriff's Office, in a news release Tuesday, said that more charges may be forthcoming.

