Sheriff's office announces joining DEA, GPD in meth seizure during narcotics search

Apr. 14—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is reporting the seizure this morning of a significant amount of methamphetamine and other items from a residence in Greenville.

The office announced that at around 6 a.m. today it served a narcotics search warrant on the residence in the 1900 block of U,S. Highway 380. During the search deputies reportedly secured approximately 140 grams (approximately five ounces) of methamphetamine.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and counterfeit checks were also located throughout the home.

In the announcement Sheriff Terry Jones expressed his appreciation to Hunt County Sheriff's Office Investigators and the Hunt County SWAT Team along with Greenville Police Department and the DEA for their assistance with the execution of the warrant.

There were no reports of arrests included in today's announcement and no additional information was immediately released.