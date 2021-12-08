Sheriff's office announces promotions, new hires

Detective Sergeant Michael Preadmore

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough recently announced three promotions to lieutenant, two promotions to sergeant and the hiring of five new deputies.

David Raymond, who lives locally with his wife and two children, has been promoted to lieutenant. Raymond is a graduate from Monroe High School who went on to attend the University of Michigan. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2003 after he graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy.

Dan Zdybek lives with his wife and two children in Ida and has been promoted to lieutenant. He is a Bedford High School graduate and went on to earn an associates degree from Monroe County Community College. He started his career at the sheriff’s office in 1998 and graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy the same year. Zdybek formerly served as a member of the special response team and dive team.

Doug Bender lives in Huron Township with his wife and two children and has also been promoted to lieutenant. He is a graduate from New Boston Huron High School and went on to earn his associate’s degree from Washtenaw Community College. He also graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy and then began his career at the sheriff’s office in 2002.

Michael Preadmore, a Monroe High School graduate, has been promoted to sergeant. Preadmore served as a United States Army paratrooper from 1997 until 2000. He then joined the Detroit Police Department until 2003 when he became a member of the sheriff’s office. Preadmore was a former school resource officer and detective. He os now serving as the detective sergeant and oversees the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. He resides in Monroe with his wife and together they have two children.

Brian Sroka, a graduate of St. Mary Catholic Central High School has been promoted to sergeant. He earned a bachelors degree in criminal justice from Adrian College. Sroka went on to attend the Michigan Police Corp Academy at Ferris State University in 2002 and began his career at the sheriff’s office later the same year. Sergeant Sroka is a former detective, field training officer, evidence technician, and member of the dive team. He lives in Monroe with his wife and two children.

Deputy Drew McLaughlin is a Jefferson High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Michigan University. He is a member of the Michigan Air National Guard and graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy in 2021. McLaughlin currently resides in Frenchtown Township.

Deputy Paul Senio is a Monroe High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelors degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo. He graduated from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy in 2021 and is a current member of the Michigan Army National Guard. Senio currently resides in Monroe.

Deputy Zach Blevins is a Dundee High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelors degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo. Blevins is a resident of Dundee and graduated the Wayne County Regional Police Academy in 2021.

Deputy Jimmy Yuchuck graduated from Churchill High School in Livonia and went on to earn an associates degree in criminal justice from Schoolcraft College. He graduated from Wayne County Regional Police Academy in 2021.

Deputy Brian Biegajski is a graduate of Bedford High School and went on to graduate from Owens Community College Police Academy in 2010. Biegajski is relocating to Monroe County.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff's office announces promotions, new hires