Sheriff's Office arrests 152 so far in ongoing traffic sweep on I-4 in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has arrested 152 people as part of an ongoing traffic safety initiative along Interstate 4 that began last year, the agency said in a recent news release.

Officials said the arrests were for a variety of offenses ranging from knowingly driving with no driver's license, reckless driving, racing, possession of narcotics, driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter or violation of injunction.

The Sheriff's Office said the initiative began last year in response to aggressive driving and excess speeding.

“According to the Teletrac Navan study, Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway in our county by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly. Please, slow down and pay attention. Your life and safety are important to us.”

The Sheriff's Office said it stopped 5,439 cars for speeding or reckless driving and issued 4,102 traffic citations so far as apart of the initiative. The agency said 1,592 drivers were driving between 90 and 99 mph, 275 were driving more than 100 mph and the highest speed deputies recorded was 109 mph.

The Sheriff's Office said the average speed for the citations written was 90 mph in the 70 mph zone and 86 in the 65 mph zone.

The speed limit on I-4 through Polk County fluctuates between 65 and 70 mph.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 152 people arrested in ongoing traffic sweep on I-4 in Polk County