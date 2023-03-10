Sheriff's Office arrests four people in connection with Flora Vista shooting

FARMINGTON — A shooting that took place at a Flora Vista convenience store last month led to the arrest of four people by San Juan County sheriff’s deputies.

On Feb. 22, a deputy conducting a traffic stop at a Circle K convenience store at the corner of N.M. Highway 516 and County Road 350 at approximately 2:20 a.m. had taken the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Salvador Lucero, into custody on an active warrant, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was discussing options for the female passenger, later identified as 28-year-old Maddison Stanley, who had concealed her identity, the release states at approximately 2:35 a.m., when someone in a passing vehicle allegedly fired four shots in the vicinity of the responding deputies.

According to the news release, a video camera inside the patrol car allegedly captured Stanley speaking on her phone with someone named Thomas and someone named Heather. Investigators alleged she asked them to help her escape. Moments later, a vehicle with two occupants — one male and one female — pulled into the store’s parking lot, according to the news release.

The in-car video then allegedly shows Stanley, still speaking on the phone, asking someone to take her bag from the vehicle in which she had been traveling because it held a gun. Investigators alleged a man then exited the vehicle that had pulled into the parking lot, approached the detained suspect’s vehicle and retrieved a bag from it, according to the release.

Lucero and Stanley both were booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center after the incident — Lucero for an active failure to comply warrant and Stanley for two failure to appear warrants.

The investigation of the incident by the Sheriff’s Office detectives led them to discover that the vehicle that arrived on the scene belonged to 42-year-old Heather Herren. Search warrants for her residence and vehicle were obtained, and she was interviewed about her involvement in the incident at the Circle K. The search warrants allegedly resulted in the confiscation of narcotics, a firearm and Stanley’s bag, the release stated.

Herren was arrested on five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and one felony count of tampering with evidence.

The investigation also led detectives to identify Thomas McPherson, 27, as the alleged shooter in the incident, as well as the man who allegedly removed Stanley’s bag from the suspect’s vehicle, according to the release.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer; one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle; five counts of tampering with evidence; one count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm; five counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence; two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested by U.S. marshals in Colorado Springs on March 6.

In connection with the Feb. 22 incident, Stanley faces five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; one count of receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“This case shows how brazen criminals have become toward law enforcement,” Sheriff Shane Ferrari stated in the news release. “The deputies and detectives involved in this case have done an amazing job solving several crimes and arresting the repeat offenders involved. We fully expect the suspects in this case to remain incarcerated until trial for the safety of the public and law enforcement.”

McPherson has a criminal history dating to 2017, when he pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to vehicle burglary and nonresidential burglary, and in July 2022, he was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. The disposition of that case has not been determined.

Stanley had her probation revoked in 2020, and she faces open charges from 2022 of trafficking in a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into jail. She also faces open charges of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; felony possession of a controlled substance; receipt, possession or possession of a firearm by a felon; and resisting, obstructing or evading an officer, also from 2022.

Additionally, she was charged on Feb. 19 — just three days before the incident at the Circle K — with receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; negligent use of a deadly weapon, and criminal damage to property. She has not entered a plea to those charges.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Suspects face variety of charges after shots fired in Feb. 22 incident