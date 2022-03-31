FILE PHOTO

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lenoir man on March 25 after the man tried to solicit a teen for sex in Henderson County.

Over the course of several weeks, detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Team had been actively investigating Glenn Joseph Hull of Lenoir for solicitation of a child through the internet in an attempt to meet for sex, according to a press release.

On Friday, March 25, detectives arrested Hull, 50, after he drove to a pre-arranged location in Henderson County believing he was going to meet the 13-year-old for sex.

Hull was charged with one felony count of Solicitation of Child by Computer or Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act, and one count of Obscene Literature and Exhibitions.

Hull was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $45,000 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Sheriff's Office arrests Lenoir man who attempted to meet 13-year-old for sex