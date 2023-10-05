Sheriff's Office arrests machete-wielding attacker

Oct. 5—THOMASVILLE- Thomas County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcus Moss early Sunday morning after receiving a call that he had attacked an individual with a box cutter. It was later revealed this was one of three attacks by Moss that evening.

According to TCSO Lieutenant Tim Watkins, Moss supposedly had just been released from a mental institution and was located at a house where other individuals were present. During the time at the home, he attacked an individual with a crowbar.

Not wanting to cause further harm to Moss, the attack went unreported, before he later attacked a second individual with a machete.

The second victim also went unreported, before Moss attacked a third victim with a box cutter.

The third victim called the Sheriff's Office, who determined during the final attack that Moss had been the assailant in the previous two attacks.

Watkins was dismayed at the fact three individuals had to be attacked before it was reported.

"If the first victim had called after their attack, the other two would've never taken place," he said. "The first two victims just didn't call and report in a timely manner."

Moss was taken into custody by deputies and charged with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. He will also be charged with several counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, as his attacks on his victims occurred in the presence of children.

Watkins said all three of the victims did sustain injuries and will have to have several follow up appointments with their providers as they continue to heal from the events that unfolded on October 1, 2023.