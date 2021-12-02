Sheriff's Office arrests man, searches for one more in connection with Sunday vehicle shooting

Dec. 2—ST. PAULS — One Lumberton man has been arrested in connection to a shooting near St. Pauls Sunday, while one more remains at large.

Dylan Sirmans, 20, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Sirmans was placed into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Tymele McCrae, 19, is also charged in connection with the shooting. McCrae is charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 2:14 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle being shot into on the 13000 block of U.S. 301 North near St. Pauls, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Victims told police that the shooting took place as their vehicle was traveling near Bell Road in St. Pauls. The vehicle was struck multiple times when "occupants of two vehicles started shooting at each other while traveling on the highway," according to the Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to sheriff's Maj. Damien McLean. No additional information was released.

Sirmans was previously charged in May 2021 for the offenses of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.