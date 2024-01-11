Sheriff's office arrests man after he sets trash can ablaze near Coquille

Jan. 11—On December 30 at 10 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report from a homeowner on Shelly Lane near Coquille that a man had lit their trash can on fire.

Deputy H. Francis and Coquille Fire responded to the area. Coquille Fire extinguished the fire while Deputy Francis located the suspect a short distance away. Michael J. Wuerth (62) was arrested on the charge of reckless burning.

Mr. Wuerth was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.