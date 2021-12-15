Sheriff's office arrests two women for escape

Dec. 15—Two female county jail inmates made a run for it late Monday afternoon while on a guarded cleaning detail at the Glynn County Courthouse, stripping themselves of their white "trustee" uniforms in the process, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

But deputies say the women's flight to freedom was short-lived before a Brunswick police dog found them hiding underneath a house — naked.

"It is my understanding they were in the buff when they were captured," Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett said.

Additionally, deputies arrested a 46-year-old Willacoochee man who allegedly played a role in the duo's ill-planned escape plot, during which the female fugitives also bailed out of a crashed vehicle, Corbett said.

The sheriff's office arrested Amanda Jade Shiver, 30, of Glynn County, and Belinda Ballard, 38, of Brunswick, charging both women with escape from custody, jail records show.

Christopher Kashula was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting escape from lawful custody.

The sheriff's office booked all three persons at 6 p.m. Monday.

The two female inmates were on cleaning duty at the courthouse, 701 H Street, at about 5:30 p.m. when they made a break for it, Corbett said. They ran to the nearby Veterans Memorial Park, between I Street and Newcastle Street, where deputies said Kashula awaited with a van in which to whisk them away.

However, part-time deputy Craig Brown confronted Kashula, who quickly surrendered, Corbett said.

The two female fugitives, meanwhile, hopped in the vehicle and absconded from the scene. At some point, Ballard and Shiver allegedly decided to rid themselves of the telltale white jail uniforms worn by trustees on work details, Corbett said.

A Brunswick police report indicates the women wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Reynolds and Q streets.

Bob, a police dog with the Brunswick Police Department, tracked the two down from there, the report indicates.

"A perimeter was set up, and K9 Bob was deployed for a track," the Brunswick police report said. "K9 Bob was able to locate the two escapees, and they were arrested without further incident."

The sheriff's office operates the county jail and also provides security at the county courthouse. Sheriff's deputies also transport inmates to and from the jail for court appearances.

Corbett praised Brunswick police for their prompt response.

"The Brunswick Police Department was of tremendous assistance to the Sheriff's Office," he said. "The female inmates were quickly captured and taken back into custody."

Ballard has been in the county jail since Nov. 18, when she was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and on two outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear in court, jail records show.

Shiver has been in the county jail since Sept. 30, when she was arrested on a slew of charges that included fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs, jail records show.