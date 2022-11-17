Sheriff's Office arrests woman burglary, seeks second suspect

Nov. 17—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman in connection with a burglary of a home but are still searching for a male suspect.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at a house in the 800 block of Range Road in Palestine.

Flores said the homeowner reported the burglary after a surveillance camera capture images of a man and woman inside her home.

As Deputy B. Cook arrived, he said he saw Ashley Butler, 38, of Palestine, walking away from the home.

Cook, assisted by a Texas DPS Trooper, searched the home and property for the man.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dog team helped search for the suspects and tracked Butler to a house in the 2100 block of ACR 2140 in Palestine, where she jumped out of a window and ran into the woods behind the house.

Deputy C. Saylors and Investigator R. Frakes caught her and she was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor and burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony.

The male suspect has not yet been no located, however Flores said he had been tentatively identified and will be charged with burglary of a habitation after additional investigation and a positive identification is made.