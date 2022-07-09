Sheriff's office asks for help in search for wanted person

Jul. 9—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in its efforts to locate Maranda Marie Swearingen, who is wanted for probation violation, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception and forgery in the fourth degree.

Swearingen is described by the sheriff's office as a white female who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on Swearengen's location is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at (229) 431-3259.