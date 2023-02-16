Sheriff's office asks for public's help on burglaries

Feb. 15—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a string of burglaries across the county over the past few months, and is asking for the public's help.

Since Dec. 28, 2022, there have been several burglaries in the Emmitsburg, Jefferson, Point of Rocks, Thurmont, and the Woodsboro areas, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The burglaries were committed by small groups of people — men and women — who primarily target farm properties, the sheriff's office said in a press release. They will try to distract people, the release said, such as by trying to purchase eggs or farm animals.

They have sometimes entered people's homes without permission, the release said. In other instances, they return to the property and steal items from the home.

The last known reported incident of this type in Frederick County, the release said, was on Jan. 30.

The burglars have also hit northern Maryland counties and places in southern Pennsylvania, so the sheriff's office is working with agencies in the region to investigate, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email.

The sheriff's office posted a video on its Facebook page on Jan. 24 that shows two women who police say are involved in the burglaries.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release that the burglaries are a "major priority." The sheriff's office has increased patrol and investigations in rural areas in the county in an effort to shut the burglaries down, he said.

Sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Section commander Lt. Andy Crone said in the release that people should first tell the sheriff's office about burglaries before posting information on social media.

"We have seen a flood of information put out on social media that is not relevant to this regional case and it is hindering our investigations," he said.

