Sheriffs office assists in major drug investigation

Jan. 31—The Wilson County Sheriff's Office was involved in a multi-agency investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 400 pounds of methamphetamine on Friday.

"This successful multi-agency operation underscores our commitment to combating drug-related crime in Middle Tennessee and Wilson County, as evidenced by the substantial seizure of 425 pounds of methamphetamine," Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a statement issued by the sheriff's office. "Our collaborative efforts with various agencies reflect our determination to ensure the safety of our communities."

Three individuals were arrested due to the collaboration between the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Violent Gang Task Force, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Nashville Task Force Group 1.

Federal criminal complaints were taken out against Zachery Manier, 49, Murfreesboro, Danny Ray Jones, 48, of Costa Mesa, California and Reginald Levon Cooper, 40, Nashville on Friday. Each of the men has been charged with one count of "manufacture, distribute, or dispense or possess with intent Methamphetamines a controlled substance," and one count of "conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute a quality of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine."