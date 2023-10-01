STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile who is considered a runaway.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office said that Brandon Christopher Baber was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30, at his Staunton home. Baber, 17, is a white male who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, per the release. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Baber was last seen wearing black pants, a white button up shirt and a red vest, per the release.

If anyone has any information about Baber they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

More: Virginia ranks #28 in the country for Long-Term Care Services, supports for older Americans: AARP Scorecard

More: Judge issues $5,000 bond for suspect in Augusta County dog killing

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Sheriff's Office: Augusta County teenager listed as a runaway