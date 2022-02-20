Sheriff's Office: An Augusta County woman goes missing. She was last seen Feb. 3.

William Ramsey, Staunton News Leader
Tiffany Howdyshell was repoted missing, said the Augusta County Sheriff&#39;s Office on Feb. 20, 2022.
An Augusta County woman is missing, reports the Sheriff's Office.

"On Sunday, February 20, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing today by a family member," said a press release. "Howdyshell was last seen on or around February 3, 2022."

Her details:

NAME: Tiffany Rose Howdyshell

ID: White, female

AGE: 24

HAIR: Blonde

EYES: Brown

Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime

Stoppers at (800) 322-2017 if you know something that would help.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Missing woman: Augusta County investigation seeks public help

