Sheriff's Office: An Augusta County woman goes missing. She was last seen Feb. 3.
An Augusta County woman is missing, reports the Sheriff's Office.
"On Sunday, February 20, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing today by a family member," said a press release. "Howdyshell was last seen on or around February 3, 2022."
Her details:
NAME: Tiffany Rose Howdyshell
ID: White, female
AGE: 24
HAIR: Blonde
EYES: Brown
Contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime
Stoppers at (800) 322-2017 if you know something that would help.
